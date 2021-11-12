Gareth Southgate felt England produced some of their best football in some time in the win over Albania, but refused to commit to a new contract.

A draw against San Marino - a side with zero points to their name from nine games - will be enough to take England to the 2022 World Cup.

Harry Kane put a slow start to the season with Tottenham to one side with a hat-trick, while Harry Maguire celebrated wildly after opening the scoring - and Jordan Henderson also got himself on the scoresheet.

Southgate was delighted with the win, but is keeping his feet on the ground before the game with San Marino on Monday.

“The first half was fantastic,” Southgate told ITV.

As well as we’ve played for a long time.

“Always difficult to maintain that when you are so far ahead, so much adrenaline just before half-time. We were professional in the second half and sorry we couldn't give the crowd more goals.”

Kane’s performance drew praise from his international manager.

“I thought he gave a brilliant centre-forward’s performance tonight,” Southgate said.” He competed, held the ball up, brought other people in and his finishing was outstanding.”

There has been widespread speculation that Southgate will commit to a new deal with England, but he stressed his focus remains on World Cup qualification.

“We have a point to get,” he said. “We are not done and it would be wrong for my attention to be anywhere other than that.

“My job is to get this team to a World Cup and we can look at everything else after that.

“I am under contract. I am not out of contract. I am very well backed and supported here.

“My focus is on getting this qualification done and everything else can wait.”

