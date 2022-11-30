Australia - Denmark

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 30.11.2022
Australia
Not started
-
-
Denmark
Lineups

Australia jersey
Australia
4-2-1-3
Denmark jersey
Denmark
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Australia logo
Australia jersey
Australia
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Australia

Denmark

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
22006
2
AustraliaAUS
21013
3
DenmarkDEN
20111
4
TunisiaTUN
20111
Follow the World Cup live Football match between Australia and Denmark with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 30 November 2022.

Catch the latest Australia and Denmark news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

