Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has been passed fit and has been included in Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lukaku has been battling injury ever since returning to Inter on loan from Chelsea and has made just four Serie A appearances this season.

But he has been included, which will be a huge boost to Martinez and the entire team.

There is however no place in the team for Divock Origi, who has struggled for playing time this season following his move to AC Milan. His team-mate, Charles De Ketelaere is in whilst Alexis Saelemaekers in on the stand-by list.

Experienced centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are included despite returning to the Belgian Pro League this summer. The former has confirmed this will be his last tournament.

The headline names of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois are all included, as well as Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel.

Martinez has sprung a couple of surprises, calling up Lois Openda (who has been in fine form for RC Lens) as well as 19-year-old centre-back Zeno Debast from Anderlecht. Stade Rennais' electric winger Jeremy Doku is also in the squad.

Gareth Southgate will also announce his England squad later today at 14:00. For all of the latest reports and updates, follow our live blog on Eurosport

Belgium World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennais), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leceister City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan)

Forwards: Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennais) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (RC Lens), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

