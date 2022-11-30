Ben White has left England's World Cup training base "for personal reasons" and is "not expected" to return to Qatar, an FA statement has said.

White, 25, was called up to the Three Lions squad for the tournament following strong form for Arsenal in the first portion of the season, but has not played a minute yet in the tournament.

The statement read: "Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

"The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

"We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."

With all squad changes needing to be made before the tournament's first match, England are unable to call up a replacement.

Ben White of England runs with the ball during a training session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Image credit: Getty Images

They are however well-stocked in the defensive ranks, with Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier covering the right side, and Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire and John Stones the squad's centre-backs.

England qualified for the last 16 on Tuesday by beating Wales 3-0 , and will face Senegal on Sunday with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

