Brazil head coach Tite is optimistic about Neymar’s fitness chances and says that the influential forward will feature in the Selecao's last-16 match against South Korea on Monday.

Neymar limped off in Brazil’s opener against Serbia and missed the next two group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the final group game, Brazil still won Group G thanks to earlier wins over Serbia and the Swiss to set up a tie with South Korea in the last 16.

Speaking at a press conference, Tite gave an update on Neymar's situation following the 30-year-old’s return to training.

“Yeah,” Tite responded when asked if Neymar would play on Monday. “He will train this afternoon, he will be in the game.”

Tite also explained he would like to wait until after training before selecting his final line-up and whether Neymar will start or not is yet to be confirmed.

“He undergoes specific training so that I don't anticipate any situation,” Tite added. “I do not pass information that is not true.

“Throughout my career I've always had credibility. He will train. Being well, he goes to the game.”

Neymar returned to the training pitch on Saturday and if he continues to train well with the rest of the team he will be involved, and could even start.

Brazil have suffered a handful of injuries in the group stages in addition to Neymar's issue.

Danilo also sustained an ankle injury but is set to return for the clash with South Korea.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury, with Alex Telles also struggling with a knee injury.

“We are very clear. Yesterday, before training, I confess that it was a very painful moment to see the boys in that situation of not being able to be on the field with us again,” Thiago Silva said, who was also present at the press conference alongside Tite.

“The sadness is great. But at the same time our road continues, also for them.

“It's the way we can comfort their hearts by playing our part. I hope they recover as soon as possible. Those who are coming back, we hope to count.

“It's good to see Danilo doing well, Ney on the field, Alex evolving, they will add a lot.”

Brazil's tie with South Korea gets underway on Monday at 19:00 GMT, and the winner will play either Japan or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

