Brazil pair Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are out of the World Cup, that is according to a report from Globo.

Arsenal star Jesus has been struggling with a persistent knee injury that has flared up, and will be out of action for a month, according to the report

Manchester United player Telles could require surgery after he picked up an injury during his side’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon in their final group game on Friday.

The prognoses come following preliminary examinations after the Cameroon match.

The losses of Jesus and Telles are significant given the fact that full-backs Alex Sandro and Danilo and their talisman Neymar are also currently sidelined through injury.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar gave an update on Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo after the Cameroon game, with the latter reportedly ready to return against South Korea in the last 16.

“Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility,” said team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar when asked whether they could play against South Korea.

“Let’s wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it’s something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call.

“Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players.

"Let’s observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match."

Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, with the winner taking on Japan or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

