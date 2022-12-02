Brazil secure top spot in Group G and a round of 16 meeting with South Korea despite a shock 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
It was a heavily-rotated Brazilian lineup selected by manager Tite and that showed in a slightly disjointed performance.
Despite the rotation, and having already secured progress to the knockout rounds, the Brazilians dominated the opening period both in terms of possession - they had over 60% - and chances - they had 10 shots to Cameroon's one.
Pele 'stable and improving' in hospital after respiratory infection - medical report
That one chance was the best of the match though, when Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo headed into the ground with the goal begging right before half time.
The second half was a mirror image of the first with Brazil dominating, but this time around Cameroon took their one chance.
Deep in stoppage time, Vincent Aboubakar ghosted between Brazilian defenders to head home a shock winner.
