Cameroon - Serbia

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 28.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cameroon/teamcenter.shtml
Cameroon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Lineups

Cameroon jersey
Cameroon
4-3-3
Serbia jersey
Serbia
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cameroon logo
Cameroon jersey
Cameroon
Serbia logo
Serbia jersey
Serbia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cameroon

Serbia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
11003
2
SwitzerlandSUI
11003
3
CameroonCMR
10010
4
SerbiaSRB
10010
Related matches

Brazil
-
-
Switzerland
28/11
Serbia
-
-
Switzerland
02/12
Cameroon
-
-
Brazil
02/12
Brazil
2
0
Serbia

