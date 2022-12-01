Canada - Morocco

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 01.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/canada/teamcenter.shtml
Canada
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/morocco/teamcenter.shtml
Morocco
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Canada jersey
Canada
4-3-3
Morocco jersey
Morocco
4-3-3
Canada jersey
Canada
4-3-3
Morocco jersey
Morocco
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Canada logo
Canada jersey
Canada
Morocco logo
Morocco jersey
Morocco
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Canada

Morocco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CroatiaCRO
21104
2
MoroccoMAR
21104
3
BelgiumBEL
21013
4
CanadaCAN
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Frappart to become first female to referee a men's World Cup game

6 hours ago

World Cup

Trust Southgate! England are an excellent tournament team - The Warm-Up

6 hours ago

Related matches

Croatia
-
-
Belgium
01/12
Croatia
4
1
Canada
Belgium
0
2
Morocco
Belgium
1
0
Canada

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Canada and Morocco with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 December 2022.

Catch the latest Canada and Morocco news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.