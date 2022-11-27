Carlos Queiroz has called for Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role at Fifa following “outrageous remarks” he made about the Iran national team.

Klinsmann, who represented Germany and is now on Fifa’s technical study group, claimed “gamesmanship” was part of Iran’s culture and it is “how they play” following their 2-0 win over Wales on Friday.

“Yes, that’s their culture,” he said. “Their way of doing it, and that is why Carlos Queiroz fits really well [with] the Iranian national team,” Klinsmann told Gabby Logan after the BBC presenter had suggested Iran just about stay on the right side of the law.

“[Queiroz] struggled in South America, he failed to qualify with Colombia and then he failed with Egypt to qualify and then he went back and guided Iran, who he worked already with for a long, long time. So this is not by coincidence, this is done on purpose.

“This is just part of their culture and how they play, then they work the referee, you saw the bench always jumping up, working the fourth official and the linesman, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face.

“Kieffer Moore will probably tell you more after the game about little incidents that we didn’t see.”

Queiroz responded to Klinsmann’s comments in a series of tweets on Saturday evening, before inviting the German to visit Iran’s camp and socialise with the team and learn about their culture.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to football,” Queiroz said. “Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course.

“Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our national team camp, socialise with Iran players and learn from them about the country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture. And also listen from our players how much they love and respect football.”

“As [an] American/German, we understand you’re no supporter. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our family.”

He also questioned Klinsmann’s Fifa responsibilities and deemed him to resign.

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of Fifa regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Iran have endured an unwanted spotlight during the tournament because of political controversy at home.

They face USA in their final group match on Tuesday, where Klinsmann spent five years as head coach between 2011 and 2016.

