Joe Cole labelled Cody Gakpo the “real deal” and said he would merit an £80m price tag after scoring for the third game in a row at the 2022 World Cup.

Gakpo, 23, has been one of the standout players in Qatar, netting in every game as Netherlands topped Group A.

PSV Eindhoven’s Gakpo has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and Cole thinks there will be plenty of clubs interested in his services.

“He would have been on all the databases of all the top teams,” said former England winger Cole on ITV.

“There has been scouts watching him, he has come to the tournament and he has been fearless, great movement for the goal, fantastic finishing. He will be high on everyone’s wishlist.”

Asked by former Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong whether he would pay £80m for Gakpo, Cole said: “Yeah. 100%.

“He is young and there is a value on youth and if it doesn’t work out you can cut your losses. He looks like the real deal. I know that was Qatar and they are not one of the strongest nations, but he affects the game and players that affect the game that’s where the value is.

“I really like him. I have liked what I have seen of PSV and I am pretty sure there will be some offers on the door of PSV in January.”

Gakpo and Netherlands will face the runner-up from Group B, which contains England, Iran, USA and Wales, in the last 16.

Like Cole, De Jong has been impressed with Gakpo’s quality.

“He’s one of the biggest talents we have in our league. He’s a very lively, humble guy, technically he is fantastic.

“Clubs showed interest last summer and the move didn’t happen at the end of the day. He’s still got another year to develop and especially at the back end after a good World Cup I think he has the potential to be a great player.”

Gakpo is only the fourth Dutch player to score in three consecutive World Cup games after Johan Neeksens (1974), Dennis Bergkamp (1994) and Wesley Sneijder (2010).

