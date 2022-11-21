Advertisement
Ad
Football

'Compare me with Lionel Messi?' - Germany's Jamal Musiala laughs at comparison with legend at World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala said of Germany's World Cup chances on Monday, "I think we are all going into the tournament with the mindset that we can win the World Cup." Musiala faced the media in Qatar alongside Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Suele who admitted, "Germany has always been a tournament team and I think we have a lot to live up to."

00:01:31, Yesterday at 15:43

Related

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win
World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win

00:01:07

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure
World Cup

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure

00:00:54

Argentina fans gather in large numbers, excited over Saudi Arabia match
World Cup

Argentina fans gather in large numbers, excited over Saudi Arabia match

00:02:50

Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of facing Ghana in World Cup opener
World Cup

Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of facing Ghana in World Cup opener

00:01:38

Ronaldo on THAT interview and Messi at World Cup - 'the timing is my timing'
World Cup

Ronaldo on THAT interview and Messi at World Cup - 'the timing is my timing'

00:02:23

'Compare me with Messi?' - Germany's Jamal Musiala laughs at comparison with legend
World Cup

'Compare me with Messi?' - Germany's Jamal Musiala laughs at comparison with legend

00:01:31

'It's very difficult to talk about' - Iran protests complicate World Cup campaign
World Cup

'It's very difficult to talk about' - Iran protests complicate World Cup campaign

00:06:29

'Very special' - Eriksen reflects on playing in World Cup, after Euro 2020 trauma
World Cup

'Very special' - Eriksen reflects on playing in World Cup, after Euro 2020 trauma

00:01:43

'Let's go shock em all' - President Biden calls USA team ahead of World Cup opener
World Cup

'Let's go shock em all' - President Biden calls USA team ahead of World Cup opener

00:01:33

'Ronaldo is in spectacular form' - Neves ahead of Portugal World Cup opener
World Cup

'Ronaldo is in spectacular form' - Neves ahead of Portugal World Cup opener

00:01:11

More Football

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win
World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Argentina fans react to Saudi's shock win

00:01:07

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure
World Cup

Ronaldo takes over Times Square to unveil Madame Tussauds wax figure

00:00:54

Argentina fans gather in large numbers, excited over Saudi Arabia match
World Cup

Argentina fans gather in large numbers, excited over Saudi Arabia match

00:02:50

Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of facing Ghana in World Cup opener
World Cup

Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of facing Ghana in World Cup opener

00:01:38

Ronaldo on THAT interview and Messi at World Cup - 'the timing is my timing'
World Cup

Ronaldo on THAT interview and Messi at World Cup - 'the timing is my timing'

00:02:23

'Compare me with Messi?' - Germany's Jamal Musiala laughs at comparison with legend
World Cup

'Compare me with Messi?' - Germany's Jamal Musiala laughs at comparison with legend

00:01:31

'It's very difficult to talk about' - Iran protests complicate World Cup campaign
World Cup

'It's very difficult to talk about' - Iran protests complicate World Cup campaign

00:06:29

'Very special' - Eriksen reflects on playing in World Cup, after Euro 2020 trauma
World Cup

'Very special' - Eriksen reflects on playing in World Cup, after Euro 2020 trauma

00:01:43

'Let's go shock em all' - President Biden calls USA team ahead of World Cup opener
World Cup

'Let's go shock em all' - President Biden calls USA team ahead of World Cup opener

00:01:33

'Ronaldo is in spectacular form' - Neves ahead of Portugal World Cup opener
World Cup

'Ronaldo is in spectacular form' - Neves ahead of Portugal World Cup opener

00:01:11