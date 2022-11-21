Football

'Compare me with Lionel Messi?' - Germany's Jamal Musiala laughs at comparison with legend at World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala said of Germany's World Cup chances on Monday, "I think we are all going into the tournament with the mindset that we can win the World Cup." Musiala faced the media in Qatar alongside Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Suele who admitted, "Germany has always been a tournament team and I think we have a lot to live up to."

