Conor Coady believes players should speak up about issues outside football amid the controversial circumstances surrounding the 2022 World Cup.

Ad

World Cup Exclusive: ‘It’s a difficult one’ – Crouch on Kane fatigue concerns and Wilson’s World Cup role 14/11/2022 AT 17:03

"We'll never be politicians in terms of the way we look at things, but in terms of what the squad has done over the last few years and how much they've helped people, that comes with the territory.

"You look at Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling and the amount they've done off the pitch in helping people. It comes with being an England player because the lads are so open to speaking to the media and trying to help people as much as possible.

"It's great credit to them in terms of how they've gone about it. I don't think it's too much.

"I won't sit here and say the boys know everything because I don't think we do, but what we will do is try and help as much as we can. Over the last few years, the boys have done an incredible job of it.

"First and foremost, we are here to win games but if there is anything on top of that, as I say, we have a mature group."

They documented the stories of Nepali workers in the region, including a man named Kamal, who was arrested while standing outside a shop with other migrant workers. He was reportedly kept in a Qatari jail before he was deported to southern Nepal three months ago.

Meanwhile, Australia’s squad have published a social video highlighting the issues surrounding Qatar's human rights records and their treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ people.

Qatar begin the tournament with a match against Ecuador on Sunday, 4pm kick-off UK time. England’s first game is against Iran on Monday, 1pm kick-off.

World Cup Exclusive: 'Rashford deserves to go' - Ferdinand backs forward's World Cup pick 14/11/2022 AT 13:49