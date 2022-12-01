Costa Rica - Germany
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 01.12.2022
Costa Rica vs Germany: Stephanie Frappart to become the first female to referee a men's World Cup game
Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday. Frappart, who has refereed in the men's Champions League, Ligue 1 and World Cup qualifying, will lead an all-female refereeing team for the Group E decider between Costa Rica and Germany. She will be assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina for the crunch fixture in Group E.
Lineups
5-4-1
5-4-1
Statistics
Recent matches
Costa Rica
Germany
