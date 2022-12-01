Costa Rica - Germany

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 01.12.2022
Costa Rica
Not started
-
-
Germany
Costa Rica vs Germany: Stephanie Frappart to become the first female to referee a men's World Cup game

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday. Frappart, who has refereed in the men's Champions League, Ligue 1 and World Cup qualifying, will lead an all-female refereeing team for the Group E decider between Costa Rica and Germany. She will be assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina for the crunch fixture in Group E.

By
Eurosport
Published 30/11/2022 at 09:04 GMT
Lineups

Costa Rica jersey
Costa Rica
5-4-1
Germany jersey
Germany
4-5-1
Statistics

Recent matches

Costa Rica

Germany

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
21104
2
JapanJPN
21013
3
Costa RicaCRC
21013
4
GermanyGER
20111
Costa Rica

