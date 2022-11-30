Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee at a men's World Cup.

An all-female referee team will take charge of a men's World Cup game for the first time when Costa Rica take on Germany on Thursday.

Frappart was a fourth official for Mexico's goalless draw against Poland last Tuesday which made her the first female official to make an appearance at the tournament.

Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina will be part of Frappart's team for the Group E clash at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday. USA's Kathryn Nesbitt has also been called up as an assistant.

Frappart said before the tournament: "We know the pressure. But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field."

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman also said she hoped the inclusion of female referees in Qatar "would make things happen” on a broader scale.

She added: "It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country".

FIFA have named three female referees on their list of 36. Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are also in Qatar.

Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a men's World Cup Qualifier when Netherlands beat Latvia 2-0 in Amsterdam in March last year.

In December 2020 she became the first female official to take charge of a men's Champions League match between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv.

Frappart also refereed the Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019, and the women's World Cup final between USA and the Netherlands in the same year.

Germany face Costa Rica on Thursday evening knowing that only a win would give them any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

Hansi Flick's side sit bottom of Group E. Die Mannschaft are two points behind second placed Japan and Costa Rica. Spain are top with four points after two matches.

