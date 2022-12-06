Ad

Speaking after the game Santos quickly downplayed any suggestions of a rift with Ronaldo.

“We’ve been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision. He’s an example.”

Santos was obviously pleased with the performance against the Swiss, but he stressed that they have to refocus quickly for the quarter-final against Morocco.

"It was a good performance, a great game, the players are to be congratulated," he added.

Gonçalo Ramos traf gegen die Schweiz dreimal Image credit: Getty Images

“They had a very good performance, but now we have to go down to earth. It was great, it was excellent, but now we have one more game in four days,

"It was game strategy, all the players are different. It was what I thought that we would need for this match against Switzerland."

Speaking after the game Ramos was full of praise for Ronaldo, the man he had usurped.

“He’s the captain, he’s the leader and we always look forward to playing side by side with him.”

Veteran central defender Pepe, who also scored in the game, also defended Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo is happy and totally focused. He knows the most important thing is the national team."

