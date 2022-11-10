Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play at a record-equalling fifth World Cup after being selected in Portugal’s 26-man squad.

The 37-year-old has been a bit-part player for Manchester United this season but looks likely to start as Portugal aim to win the World Cup for the first time.

Ad

Only three other players – Mexico duo Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez, and Germany's Lothar Matthaus – have played at five World Cups.

Transfers Ronaldo keen on PSG switch - Paper Round 20 HOURS AGO

Ronaldo could become the first player to score at five separate World Cups. He is joined in the squad by Manchester United team-mates Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester City have three players in the squad – Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva – while Portugal’s other forward options include RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva, Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

The defence has veteran presence in 39-year-old Pepe and youth with 19-year-old Antonio Silva.

Paris Saint-Germain's Renato Sanches misses out.

Portugal are in Group H and start against Ghana on November 24. They also face Uruguay and South Korea.

Portugal World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto) Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Antonio Silva (SL Benfica) Nuno Mendes (PSG) Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham) Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) Joao Mario (SL Benfica) Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto) Vitinha (PSG) William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Goncalo Ramos (SL Benfica) Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) Rafael Leao (AC Milan) Ricardo Horta (SC Braga)

Transfers Dubai consortium weigh up £5bn Liverpool takeover offer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 06:37