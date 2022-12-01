Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in Portugal training ahead of their Group H clash with South Korea.

The 37-year-old worked on an individual plan – that is according to Marca

While Ronaldo is not thought to be a doubt for that match, he could be rested.

However, Otavio, Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes are all unavailable for the match at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

Should Portugal get the point they desire, they will be rewarded with a last-16 tie against the runners-up from Group G – currently Switzerland – on December 6 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium

The former Manchester United player Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in recent days but will not make any decision on his future until after the conclusion of Portugal’s participation at the World Cup.

However, the 37-year-old is said to have agreed to a two-and-a-half year deal worth £172.9 million per year, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Al Nassr, who have won the Saudi Pro League nine times but not since 2019, are said to have offered way more than any European or MLS club could offer.

Chelsea are said to no longer be interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, while Newcastle - who are owned by a Saudi-led consortium - are also believed to have distanced themselves from making a move.

Portugal face South Korea on December 2 at 15:00 UK time.

