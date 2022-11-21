Football

Cristiano Ronaldo on THAT interview and Lionel Messi at World Cup 2022 in Qatar - 'the timing is my timing'

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke for the first time since his explosive interview, in which the 37-year-old said he felt betrayed by his club, Manchester United. Addressing the media on Monday morning in Doha, Ronaldo said: ''In my life, timing is always timing. From your side it is obviously easy to give your opinions and write things. I don't have to worry about what others think."

00:02:23, Yesterday at 15:48