Football

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of facing Ghana in World Cup 2022 in Qatar opener

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates trained on Monday morning in Qatar as they continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The session came after Ronaldo spoke for the first time since his explosive interview, in which the 37-year-old said he felt betrayed by his club, Manchester United.

00:01:38, Yesterday at 15:50