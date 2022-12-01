Croatia - Belgium

World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 01.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Belgium jersey
Belgium
3-4-3
Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Belgium jersey
Belgium
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
Belgium logo
Belgium jersey
Belgium
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Croatia

Belgium

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CroatiaCRO
21104
2
MoroccoMAR
21104
3
BelgiumBEL
21013
4
CanadaCAN
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Frappart to become first female to referee a men's World Cup game

an hour ago

World Cup

Trust Southgate! England are an excellent tournament team - The Warm-Up

an hour ago

Related matches

Canada
-
-
Morocco
01/12
Croatia
4
1
Canada
Belgium
0
2
Morocco
Belgium
1
0
Canada

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Croatia and Belgium with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 December 2022.

Catch the latest Croatia and Belgium news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.