Croatia - Brazil

World Cup / Quarter-final
Education City Stadium / 09.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brazil/teamcenter.shtml
Brazil
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Brazil v Croatia on TV and live stream - what channel is World Cup 2022 quarter-final in Qatar on?

How to watch Brazil take on Croatia in their quarter-final at the 2022 World Cup on Friday with live stream and TV details, including which channel the match is on. Brazil, who are the overwhelming favourites to progress forward from this match, have been handed a 70% win probability in advance of the clash. Can Croatia cause a big upset on the biggest stage? And is Neymar fully fit again?

Dan Quarrell
By
Dan Quarrell
Published 06/12/2022 at 10:08 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Brazil jersey
Brazil
4-2-1-3
Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Brazil jersey
Brazil
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
Brazil logo
Brazil jersey
Brazil
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Croatia

Brazil

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

England v France: The key battles that could decide quarter-final clash

Yesterday at 15:30

World Cup

Rice misses England training through illness three days before quarter-final

Yesterday at 15:31

Related matches

Netherlands
-
-
Argentina
09/12
Morocco
-
-
Portugal
10/12

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Croatia and Brazil with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 9 December 2022.

Catch the latest Croatia and Brazil news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.