Croatia - Canada

World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 27.11.2022
Croatia
Not started
-
-
Canada
Lineups

Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Canada jersey
Canada
5-4-1
Statistics

Recent matches

Croatia

Canada

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BelgiumBEL
11003
2
CroatiaCRO
10101
2
MoroccoMAR
10101
4
CanadaCAN
10010
Related matches

Belgium
-
-
Morocco
27/11
Canada
-
-
Morocco
01/12
Croatia
-
-
Belgium
01/12
Belgium
1
0
Canada

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Croatia and Canada with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 27 November 2022.

Catch the latest Croatia and Canada news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

