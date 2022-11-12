Peter Crouch, Joleon Lescott, and Rio Ferdinand have stated that despite some missing names, they are happy with Gareth Southgate's England squad selection and believe that there is pressure for the Three Lions to perform well.

The three were part of BT Sport's pre-match panel ahead of Manchester City v Brentford, and the discussion turned to England's chances at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

When told that only about 50% of voters in BT's poll believed that England would get knocked out at the quarters, Lescott said: "That will change. There are some strong squads out there. When I was looking yesterday, and I had seen Holland and France's squad, I thought: 'Oh, there are some top, top players.' So, we believe we can win, and we should because we've done so well in previous tournaments, but I think it's right not to get carried away at this moment in time because, again, it's very early in the process."

England are in Group B alongside Iran, the United States of America, and Wales, and while the Three Lions have been successful in previous tournaments under Southgate, making the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the 2020 Euros final, Crouch believes this comes with added expectations: "When you look at the group we've got now, people are expecting us to blow through it. I think there's pressure. There is pressure now."

The three former players were also asked about who they thought missed out on Southgate's squad selection , which was revealed on Thursday, and Crouch said: "I think [Ivan] Toney could feel aggrieved. I think it was between him and potentially Callum Wilson or another one. With Callum Wilson, he's had his injury problems. With Harry Kane, there is talk of fatigue. So you've only got two out-and-out forwards, so could Toney have gone for potentially someone else?

"Personally, I like the squad. I think [James] Maddison's inclusion was correct. I think he's been knocking on the door for so long and deserves his call-up. I think the fact that Gareth [Southgate] has gone with him when he hasn't gone with him before is strange in a World Cup, potentially. But I don't think you can argue with the squad he's picked."

"I am the same," added Lescott. "I don't think you can argue with anyone in regards to quality. I think they all deserve to be there. They are obviously all high-level players. I am thinking Tammy [Abraham], maybe?

"Tammy has been in the campaign for a longer time than, say, Toney or Wilson, so I think he may feel hard done by but listen, there are no wrong decisions because they are all quality."

Ferdinand agreed on the exclusion of Abraham being one that he questioned, saying: "Tammy was the main one for me. I was talking to Crouchy earlier, and as a player on a team, you're looking at your forwards to have that different reference point. That different style that can change the game.

"We're going to bring on players that have similarities as a number nine, but it's good to have someone like [Tammy]. We used to have Crouchy. You can put Crouchy on, and you have different balls coming in. It changes the game, and that Plan B – Tammy could give you that. You can throw a ball in from anywhere, and he'll make something of it. I just feel that is an area maybe in the squad [where] I would have liked to have something different.

"But I am with the lads, there isn't much more you would shuffle the pack with."

England will begin their World Cup campaign on November 21st, taking on Iran, before playing the United States and Wales.

