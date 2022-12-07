Declan Rice missed England's training session on Wednesday due to illness.

Rice has started all four games of the Three Lions' campaign so far, but is now a doubt for England's crunch quarter-final clash against France on Saturday evening.

Ad

The timescale for the West Ham midfielder to return is not yet known.

World Cup How many times have England won the World Cup? How many major trophies have England won? 18 HOURS AGO

Striker Callum Wilson also missed England training on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a muscle strain which meant 22 players trained on Wednesday.

Wilson has been used as second-half substitute in group stage wins over Iran and Wales.

Raheem Sterling flew back to England on Sunday after a break-in at his family home, while Ben White pulled out of the squad last week for personal reasons.

Rice was part of a formidable midfield trio alongside Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham which steered England to a 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Should Rice be absent on Saturday then it could mean a first World Cup start in Qatar for Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City holding midfielder was used a second-half substitute against Wales and Senegal.

World Cup We've not yet seen the best of Mbappe, says Giroud 21 HOURS AGO