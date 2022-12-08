A migrant worker has died at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while working at a resort used as a training base during the group stage of the tournament.

The Athletic report that a Filipino man, said to be in his 40s, was involved in a forklift truck accident while carrying out repairs at the Sealine Beach resort which was being used by the Saudi Arabia team.

Ad

FIFA has confirmed it was aware of the incident but declined to make any further comment until more details had come to light.

World Cup Sterling to return to England camp ahead of France clash after break-in AN HOUR AGO

"FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker's family," a statement read.

"As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details.

"FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker's passing have been completed."

The spotlight had been on Qatar ahead of the tournament due to the alleged treatment of migrant workers employed in the gulf state.

In response to news of the worker’s death, A Qatari government official said an investigation would be carried out and compensation for his family could be due.

“The incident is being investigated by the Qatari authorities. If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties.

“Compensation is paid through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund when a worker has been injured or passed away due to a work-related incident, or when an employer is unable to pay salaries.”

World Cup England have a plan to stop Mbappe and nothing can go wrong - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO