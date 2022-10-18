Liverpool's Diogo Jota will not play at this year's World Cup due to a calf injury.

"It is not good news about Jota," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said in his press conference ahead of the Merseyside club's Premier League match against West Ham on Wednesday.

"He will miss the World Cup. It is a pretty serious injury. Now the recovery starts. It is very sad news for us and for Portugal as well.

"The first diagnosis was pretty clear and it's very sad news for us.

"We have to look at [player welfare], we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will.

"It's an intense period, we're used to it but full energy is required again against West Ham."

Jota wrote on Twitter: "After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed.

"I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You'll Never Walk Alone."

When Klopp was asked how long Jota could be out for, he said: "We're talking about months. I don't want to put a time on it. It will be a long time."

Klopp also added that Jota has been "surprisingly OK" despite the news.

The German added: "He's surprisingly OK so far, a smart boy and he knew it when we carried him off. At that moment he knew it."

The World Cup gets underway in Qatar on November 20 with Portugal's first Group H game against Ghana set to take place on November 24.

Jota has made eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, but is yet to find the back of the net in the 2022-23 campaign.

He joins fellow forward Luis Diaz on the injury list. The Colombia international is out until the end of the year with a knee injury.

Jota has 29 caps for Portugal and has scored 10 goals for his nation. He last scored the fourth goal in Portugal's 4-0 win over Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on September 24.

