Former England internationals Peter Crouch, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole all believe critics of national team manager Gareth Southgate need to be more thankful and remember where the team has come from.

Southgate and his England team go into Qatar 2022 under a surprising amount of pressure, despite reaching the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. The 26-man squad who will travel to Qatar will be confirmed later on Thursday.

Ad

There are expectations for England to go far at the tournament given the amount of talent in the squad, but some unease amongst supporters over recent performances, with England suffering relegation from the top tier of the Nations League in September following a highly disappointing campaign which generated no wins and only four goals across six matches.

Premier League Conte says Kane is 'really, really tired' with World Cup just 10 days away AN HOUR AGO

Crouch, Ferdinand and Cole, who were all part of England’s famed golden generation of the 2000's who failed to get anywhere close to their lofty expectations, believe Southgate needs to be backed and supported.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast the trio explained their reasoning.

“I think we should celebrate them. I really do,” Crouch told co-host Jake Humphrey. “I feel like there is a lot of stick for a manager that has done incredibly well, like something that we [the England team Crouch played in] couldn't achieve. We couldn't get to a final.

“And yeah, I think there are certain things we're going to criticise but using the manager, that's always going to be the case. Some of the pressure situations, Harry Kane’s penalties, or just defending, or getting into that situation where they get across the line in the final, we were a whisker away, a penalty away from winning it.

“Let's not forget how far we've come under Gareth Southgate. I think that also goes back to the FA and how they've started developing players - some of our young players now are the hottest talent around and German teams like Bayern Munich are sniffing around our young players at Under-17 level.

“We've come a long way. We used Spain's model, we were like, 'these are the players who want to produce, we're producing naturally gifted footballers now', and I think we should celebrate that.”

Ferdinand echoed Crouch’s views, saying that while it is absolutely fair and right to criticise, it is a step too far to start talking about replacing the manager before the tournament has even started.

“There's probably as many if not more scouts at England games in the youth system then places like Germany, France, Spain now, and that tells you the development of our youth system has been nothing short of magnificent. So I agree with Crouchy wholeheartedly," said Ferdinand.

“You got to celebrate that. And what Gareth Southgate has created there has been nothing short of phenomenal. We're talking about what we [he, Cole and Crouch] went through. And if you compare this to what we've been witnessing for the last two tournaments, we should be sitting here saying thank God for Gareth Southgate and his team.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates their side's third goal scored by Harry Kane of England from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stad Image credit: Getty Images

“We can all sit here and pick apart his tactics and say that Joe doesn't agree with this and Crouchy doesn’t agree with this, that's fine, that's part of football. I think Gareth Southgate would allow that and say you know what that's par for the course. But to sit here and say we should get rid of him after what he's done I think is absolutely crazy.

"I think that then filters to the players and then the nervousness maybe from the manager that might be subconscious they then feel that and that affects the squad.

“So as media, as fans, support them, remember the feeling that we had in around the stadiums when we were all going to the games in the Euros. Remember the feeling around the country? What that did, people going off school, businesses closing for moments. That's because of what that team did, and we quickly forget far too often."

Cole also echoed the comments made by his two former England team-mates.

The ex-Chelsea winger pointed out that when it comes to tournament football there is always going to be some kind of adversity for a team to go through.

Head Coach Gareth Southgate of England with Harry Maguire after their sides 3-3 draw during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Image credit: Getty Images

That, he explains, is why it is so important for fans and the media to get behind the team during the tournament, so they can use the strength of knowing that an entire nation is behind them to get through those tough times.

“I just think we need to remember what these boys have done. We need to remember that and I think it's a bit like when you play poker and you push your hands in and there's nothing you can do.

"We're here now we haven't had a good run in, but we've got Gareth Southgate who has done a great job, so my message to the fans, the media or anyone who's got anything of a connection with England is that these are your sons, your brothers, the kids on your estate.

“So we'll go in there, they've come through all of the adversity to become England players, they put a body of work together, and now they're going to a World Cup, which really we know they can win, we know they got a chance right?

“So you just need to put everything aside. We'll all sit there and have a different system and a different way of playing to Gareth Southgate. It’s irrelevant, Gareth’s the manager and let’s all get behind him.

“All the players, send them to Qatar knowing that they've got the whole country behind them; the fans, the media, the ex-players. If you send them there with that message...there's going to be difficult moments. Look we're not going to go and win a tournament and there won’t be hairy moments. We might have to come through some adversity, someone might get sent off, it might be a penalty shoot-out.

“But rest assured that we got a manager who's ticked every box, who's had sleepless nights because he's a proud Englishman. And he's done everything he can within his power and all the people at St. George's Park and the FA and whoever coached these kids as well, they’ve really all done the best they've can and that's all we can ask for, so go there and support them and enjoy because when someone does it is going to be incredible.”

England’s squad announcement will come on Thursday, November 10 and the team’s first game will be played on Monday, November 21 against Iran.

- -

Follow all the news from Gareth Southgate's England squad announcement here

Transfers Ronaldo keen on PSG switch - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO