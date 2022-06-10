Ecuador have kept their place at the World Cup after FIFA's disciplinary committee rejected Chile's complaint about an ineligible player.

Chile complained to FIFA that Ecuador had fielded an ineligible player in Byron Castillo, initiating proceedings against the Ecuadorian Football Association (FEF).

Ad

They alleged that Castillo was born in Colombia and had been using a falsified passport and birth certficiate.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Coutinho and Bentancur both on target as Brazil and Uruguay win 02/02/2022 AT 09:40

Chile missed out on qualification, finishing in seventh place, while Ecuador qualified automatically in fourth spot in CONMEBOL competition.

FIFA launched an investigation into the matter, and resolved that the case had been closed pending appeal.

The statement read : "After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF.

"The Disciplinary Committee’s findings were notified today to the parties concerned. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the parties have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The present decision remains subject to an appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Castillo played in eight of Ecuador's qualifiers, and had those results been forfeited as 3-0 defeats then Chile would have risen from seventh to fourth.

But, following FIFA's statement, Ecuador will keep their place in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal and Netherlands.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 'The importance of VAR' - Alisson saved from two red cards in fiery Brazil clash 28/01/2022 AT 10:07