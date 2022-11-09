Eduardo Camavinga and Raphael Varane have been picked in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In the build-up to the announcement on Wednesday night on French television channel TF1, there had been speculation that Deschamps would not pick the teenage Real Madrid midfielder.

However Camavinga is part of the squad that will go to Qatar, and he will be joined by fellow Real Madrid players Karim Benzema and Aurelien Tchouameni.

There were also places for Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate and AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Deschamps said: "To be totally honest, this has not been the easiest selection. It is the same for all the other national team managers. Players recovering from injury, players who got injured last night, who could get injured tonight.

"It's not been the easiest squad list to choose."

There were also places for Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, with Manchester United’s Varane included despite recently suffering from an injury that had led to rumours he would not be included for the tournament.

A resurgent Adrien Rabiot of Juventus has also been picked, but the squad is most notable because of the players who are missing.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante’s continued problems with injuries have cost him his place in the squad, and midfielder partner Paul Pogba - back again at Juventus - is not ready after suffering a knee injury.

French 2022 Qatar World Cup squad list

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Willaim Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christopher Nkunku

