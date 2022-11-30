WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

England doing all the right things

Ad

World Cup 'Why don’t you go home' - Van Gaal hits back at 'boring' Dutch criticism 10 HOURS AGO

It was been a near-constant theme of his tenure - that he - by not throwing caution to the wind - is somehow not getting the best out of a 'Golden Generation'. Those who clamour in this way manifestly misunderstand tournament football, and have short-ish memories.

Tournament football is not won by the most expansive or aesthetically-pleasing team. It is won by the most functional team. If there are flourishes of creativity within that functional nature, then great. But that is just the garnish. For example, the Brazil team that won the 2002 World Cup had Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo at its point and had a boorish, cyclical-fouling team behind them. That's no criticism but an observation of fact.

Further, it is a solid tactical framework that has suitable players plugged into it and allows a group of talented individuals to excel as a group. England's last 'Golden Generation' were wasted by shoehorning talented players into positions that did not suit their skill-sets. The Warm-Up would humbly suggest that Sven-Goran Eriksson's 'Golden Generation' was better than this one.

Tournament football is an unforgiving theatre. One loss - even in the group stage - can prove fatal. It is - again stating the obvious - a cup competition. The best way to win a cup competition is to minimise risk. And teams minimise risk by playing with a solid - perhaps conservative - base.

Consider Pep Guardiola. Probably the world's best manager with the world's best team over the last four or so years. He has yet to win the Champions League while having unlimited resources at his disposal. It is not in his nature to be conservative. His football is aesthetically pleasing but there is a strong argument that were he to be less ideologically wedded to his brand of football, he may have won at least one Champions League post his Barcelona stint.

Guardiola has a chance of winning the Champions League every season. Southgate has a shot at international glory once every two years. It therefore stands to reason that he should approach each game with caution.

Further, as the win against Wales showed, the football his side plays - when circumstance allows - is far from boring. England are an excellent tournament team, and one that could win it all. Plus, no one really remembers how World Cup-winning teams win the tournament, just that they won it. So can everyone stop moaning? Thanks.

Beware of the Netherlands

As stated above, the idea that either the best team or the team with the deepest level of talent win the World Cup is a fallacy. The tournament is generally won by its most functional team. The team who are defensively sound and also have a consistent goal threat.

Additionally, teams that win international tournaments tend to grow into the event rather than starting like a train. Thus, the Netherlands and their two wins and a draw, five goals scored and one conceded, has put Louis van Gaal's side top of Group A . They will face USA next.

Cody Gakpo - 17 goals and 18 assists for club and country this season - has scored three of their five goals as Memphis Depay works his way back to fitness.

The Netherlands - runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010 - have the look of a team capable of putting a run together. They will have to do it the hard way if they are to win the tournament - they could face Argentina in the quarter-finals and Brazil in the semi-finals.

Gakpo esulta per il gol in Olanda-Qatar - Mondiali 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

France's depth is another level

France lost Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante to injury ahead of the World Cup. Losing one of those would derail most teams.

Yet, Didier Deschamps' side have instead started the World Cup phenomenally well, becoming the first team to qualify for the last 16.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been central to that brilliant start.

France look in a good position to defend the World Cup after losing Karim Benzema, Kante and Pogba to injury. It is testament to the sheer weight of talent the country has produced.

IN THE CHANNELS

”It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit," Antony told ESPN Brazil.

“I’m recovering well and getting to 100%. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning [in the stadiums].

”Not only me, but other players also had a cough and a bad throat. It’s very difficult for me to get sick, but I’m happy to be an important part of the team. Whenever you need Antony, I’m available."

HAT-TIP

Confused by the on-goings at Juventus, where the whole board have resigned?

Fear not - James Horncastle of The Athletic explains all about what Italian media has called an "earthquake".

COMING UP

It is another - yes, oh, yes - big day of football.

Australia take on Denmark and Tunisia face France at 15:00 before Saudi Arabia against Mexico and Poland take on Argentina at 19:00.

World Cup Deschamps on Benzema return rumours - 'I'll let you talk about it' A DAY AGO