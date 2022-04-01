England will face United States, Iran and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales in their World Cup Group B matches.

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate faces a difficult preparation period as he is only sure of two of his opponents given the lack of clarity with the full fixture list.

England will kick off their campaign on November 21 against the Islamic Republic of Iran, who the Three Lions will be expected to beat comfortably.

Second up for England is the United States, who are the lowest ranked of the second pot of teams, and who struggled in their qualifying group.

Next up is one of three sides. Ukraine are still being permitted time to play their first playoff against Scotland, though there is no set time limit on when they must produce a team to fulfil the fixture given the uncertain situation following the country’s invasion by Russia.

Whichever team progresses from that fixture - and it may be that Scotland are given a bye given the logistical difficulties - will then take on Wales in the second playoff game to decide the last member of Group B.

Canada celebrate qualification with a challenging group featuring Croatia and one of the tournament favourites Belgium, with Morocco completing the Group F.

Hosts Qatar could stand an outside chance of qualifying. While they would expect little against Netherlands, in Louis van Gaal's last tournament as manager, they could pull off upsets against Ecuador and Senegal in Group A.

Lionel Messi's Argentina will be favourites to qualify from Group D given they face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, with Robert Lewandowski perhaps another legendary striker in his last international tournament.

There are also final names to be decided for Group D, as France coach Didier Deschamps will look to get over a dreadful Euro 2020 showing against Denmark and Tunisia, with UAE, Australia and Peru still to fight it out for the final group place.

Group E represents a tough challenge for Spain and Germany, with Japan also in the group and one of Costa Rica and New Zealand to feature.

Group G is perhaps the toughest group with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland all potential banana skins for a Brazil side looking to reassert themselves on the global stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal also have a tough challenge, with South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana making up the remaining three spots in Group H.

