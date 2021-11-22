Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland have extended their deals with England to take them past the 2024 European Championships.

Southgate’s previous deal had been due to expire after the Qatar World Cup next year, but he had long been expected to extend his terms.

The FA wanted to keep the former Middlesbrough man in his post after an impressive Euro 2020 when the side were runners-up to Italy, and also 2018’s World Cup, when the national team reached the semi-final stage before losing to Croatia.

Southgate has spent almost five years at the head of the national side after replacing Sam Allardyce, who managed a single match in charge.

An official statement from the FA on Monday confirmed the news for Southgate and coach Holland.

“The FA is delighted to confirm Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland have signed new contracts through to December 2024,” it began.

Southgate, who marks five years in charge at the end of this month, has overseen a period of positive progress guiding England to a FIFA World Cup semi-final and UEFA Nations League third place before securing the best men’s performance in 55 years with the UEFA EURO final this summer.

The new deal means Southgate and his assistant Holland will lead England to the 2022 World Cup, for which qualification was secured earlier this month, before taking the team through qualifying for the 2024 EURO, which starts in March 2023.

Southgate said: "I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark, John and the Board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future.

