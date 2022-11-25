Advertisement
Ad
Harry Kane: England striker fit to play against USA in World Cup Group B clash, confirms Gareth Southgate
England captain Harry Kane will be fit to play for England in their second Group B match against USA on Friday night. Kane was substituted against Iran on Monday with an ankle injury. But after a scan on Wednesday, England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Kane will be able to play in the Three Lions' crunch game. Victory for England will see them qualify for the knockout stages.
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
Advertisement
Ad