England - USA

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 25.11.2022
England
USA
Harry Kane: England striker fit to play against USA in World Cup Group B clash, confirms Gareth Southgate

England captain Harry Kane will be fit to play for England in their second Group B match against USA on Friday night. Kane was substituted against Iran on Monday with an ankle injury. But after a scan on Wednesday, England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Kane will be able to play in the Three Lions' crunch game. Victory for England will see them qualify for the knockout stages.

By
Eurosport
Updated 24/11/2022 at 09:37 GMT
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
11003
2
USAUSA
10101
2
WalesWAL
10101
4
IR IranIRN
10010
