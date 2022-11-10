08:50 - KANE 'FATIGUED', SAYS CONTE

Harry Kane was hauled off last night against Nottingham Forest after an hour of Carabao Cup action. Spurs boss Antonio Conte admitted the England captain withdrew from a "soft" training session ahead of the game to preserve energy.

Ad

Kane is expected to be involved in one more game for Tottenham before the tournament when they face Leeds United on Saturday.

World Cup Camavinga, Varane and Giroud included in France World Cup squad 13 HOURS AGO

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur ia substituted by Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on November 9, 2022 in Image credit: Eurosport

Good morning and welcome to England's World Cup squad announcement blog

Today's the day! The 2022 World Cup kicks off in 11 days' time, and Gareth Southgate will name his much-anticipated England squad heading out to Qatar at 14:00 GMT.

Which other countries have named their World Cup squads?

When is England's World Cup squad announced?

Gareth Southgate is expected to name his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at around 2pm on Thursday. you can find out more information here

When does the World Cup in Qatar start?

The first match of the 2022 World Cup takes places on Sunday, November 20, as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A at 4pm UK time.

World Cup 'From a different millennium' - Goretzka hits out at Qatar ambassador 16 HOURS AGO