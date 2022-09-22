The World Cup is just two months away, and yes that will never not be weird to type out when you are only in September, thanks FIFA.

After a blistering start to the season we are now in the first, and only, international break of the autumn, with managers having one last chance to get a look at players with their national teams before the final announcement has to be made on the 26-man squads on November 18.

Ad

So with that in mind, we’re introducing a new series that will take a look at Gareth Southgate’s England squad between now and that date in November. For the international break we’ll look to update this article after each of the matches, during the season we’ll do this every Monday. We’ll look at which players have played themselves into the contention and who might be in danger.

World Cup Southgate: 'Not a lot more players can do' in Qatar than 'One Love' armband campaign 7 HOURS AGO

There are four sections: on the plane, practically there, on the fringes and wildcard shouts. In this first article we’ll introduce who’s in what section and give a few lines explaining some of the calls that you may feel are a bit more controversial. Before anyone gets too upset, these names are in absolutely NO particular order.

Let’s get going.

On the plane, preparing for take-off

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

We can’t imagine there are too many names here people will have issues with. The form of Declan Rice is a little bit of a concern, as are the injuries that Jordan Henderson seems to keep picking up. You could say the same for Jordan Pickford as well but Aaron Ramsdale has proven himself to be a more than capable deputy.

Other than that we think the biggest worry is going to be if Southgate decides to absolutely overthink the Jude Bellingham selection and that he’s not ready, but we can’t imagine he’d be that ridiculous when it comes to the player who could well be England’s best midfielder. Right?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2022 i Image credit: Getty Images

Practically there, shuttling on the runway

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

We think this section might be a little more, spicy.

So let’s break this down into groups. Kalvin Phillips more than anyone in this list is primarily an injury concern. The move to City hasn’t really worked out yet but if he can get regular game time in the next few weeks he should fine.

Then there are the big names not in the top group, namely Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and of course Trent Alexander-Arnold. The latter suffers because of his own poor start to the season and the fact that right-back might be England’s best position. What Alexander-Arnold brings in terms of creativity should be enough to see him on the plane. There are REAL concerns about Maguire though, who isn’t playing that often and when he is playing looks a shadow of the player who powered his way into the nation’s hearts four years ago. If the other centre-backs keep playing well it's hard for Southgate to justify Maguire coming despite whatever off the field benefits he brings. For Grealish, he’s admitted his form isn’t good enough but like Alexander-Arnold his creativity might see him through.

The other big talking point is the left-backs. There are none in the first group as you may have noticed, and two here. We would understand if you thought that surely one of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell should be in the top group but we couldn’t guarantee either player their spot to be perfectly honest. Between injuries and poor form there feels like a real chance that Southgate may end up deciding to take one and using one of his right-backs in that slot. They are both very fortunate that all of the excellent left-backs in Great Britain seems to be north of the border.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Liverpool at King Power Stadium, on 30th July , 2022 at Leicester, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

On the fringes, trying to check-in

Ivan Toney (Brentford), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), James Justin (Leicester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Ben White (Arsenal) , Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

So the first two groups had 26 players in total. That means that this group is where we think the new additions will come with anyone can force their way in. Ivan Toney and Jarrod Bowen are really interesting as we currently only have two out-and-out strikers. Of course some of the wider players can play there but Toney in particular will be looking to force his way in, and he’s got a great opportunity now having been included in the current squad. Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho would have been locks 12 months ago but their form offers no optimism they’ll be able to get in.

If Southgate decides to leave Maguire at home AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori seems the obvious choice but a bit like Abraham, Southgate seems to have a bit of a weird issue with the England players in Italy. We can’t really explain it and we hope he realises Tomori is easily one of England’s best central defenders.

The other players will need a dramatic (and consistent) up-turn in their form as well as probably some injuries ahead of them but they aren’t that far off and should still be optimistic.

Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan in action during AC Milan training session at Milanello on March 16, 2022 in Cairate, Italy. Image credit: Eurosport

Wildcard shouts, not even at the airport yet

Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), James Maddison (Leicester City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur)

These are the players where it feels as if A LOT is going to have to change for them to get into the final 26, including a dramatic change in selection policy from Southgate.

The campaign for James Maddison’s inclusion hasn’t gone away, but it feels as if it is being completely ignored right now. Maybe a summer move might have changed it? But somehow we doubt it.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin might be the unluckiest player here, he just can’t stay fit and would have surely been on the plane as Harry Kane’s back-up were it not for a horrendous string of luck.

Leicester's James Maddison Image credit: Getty Images

World Cup 'I want to be at Euro 2024' – Ronaldo not planning to retire any time soon YESTERDAY AT 08:01