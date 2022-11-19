Eric Dier says England can “bring the entertainment” to create a buzz in the stadium after news that fans will no longer be able to buy alcohol at World Cup stadiums.

FIFA announced on Friday, two days before the tournament in Qatar kicks off, that alcohol sales will be banned in grounds , a U-turn on their original stance.

“I'd like to think you can enjoy yourself without alcohol,” Dier told a news conference.

“It's up to us to bring the entertainment. It's up to us to bring great football. That can create a great atmosphere in the stadium."

England’s campaign kicks off against Iran on Monday in the opening game of Group B, which also features Wales and the United States.

A lot of focus in the build-up to the tournament has surrounded Qatar’s human rights record , particularly concerns around treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hit back at western critics in a wide-ranging speech on Saturday, while Dier remained diplomatic when asked about off-field matters.

“It's extremely difficult for us as players. We know these topics are going to be addressed. It's a difficult situation,” he said.

"When the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010, I was 16 at the time. It's difficult for me to talk on it. As players we have no say on where we play.

"Those decisions are made by people way above us. We're the ones who end up sitting here having to answer these questions.

"I carry the values I've been given by my family and those who educated me. We've been here a very short time.

“For me it's important to live this experience. At that point I'll have a better idea what to say on it.

"A lot of things that are disappointing have happened. As a team we carry values wherever we go - but we respect everywhere we go."

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday when hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Group A.

After taking on Iran, England are up against the United States on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

