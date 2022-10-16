Richarlison was in tears as he spoke about possibly missing the World Cup after sustaining an injury in Tottenham’s win over his former club Everton.

The Brazilian came off early in the first half due to a calf issue and left the Tottenham stadium on crutches.

With 38 appearances under his belt for the national team, Richarlison looked to be an all-but-confirmed name for Tite’s Brazil squad, but that now looks to be much more of a doubt.

Despite Spurs’ win, the striker was apparently inconsolable in the dressing room, and there were tears in his eyes as he spoke to the media.

"It’s so close to the realisation of my dream [playing at the World Cup]. I’ve already suffered a similar injury to this, but I hope it can heal as soon as possible,” he said to ESPN Brazil, referring to the calf injury he sustained last season, which had him out of action for over a month.

"It's hard to talk at this moment, but let's see, I'll recover. Monday, I have tests to do, but even walking hurts. Let's wait. I have to stay positive if I want to go to Qatar.

"It's all so close, it's about a month to go, and we've been getting ready, working every day so that nothing serious can happen. Unfortunately, I had this calf injury, but now it's just a matter of waiting, doing the treatment every day so that I can recover as soon as possible."

Antonio Conte confirmed that Richarlison will be out of action against Tottenham’s trip to Old Trafford, saying: "He's out against Manchester United, for sure. He felt something in his calf, and he won't be available for that game.

"I don't know [the extent of the injury], but I think he needs a bit of time to recover. It's a pity because we are talking about a player that gives us a lot of quality but at the same time also is strong, and he improves our intensity."

Brazil will not begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar until November 24, but Tite will name his squad at the beginning of November, around two weeks from now.

Should Richarlison miss the cut-off and not be fit in time for the World Cup, Tite will have to make a decision on who to call up in his place.

The players that could replace Richarlison include Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli. Tite may also be inclined to call up Gabigol, who plays for Brazilian club Flamengo.

