Holger Badstuber says the pressure on England is "too high" at major tournaments and thinks a "top international coach" could come in after the 2022 World Cup to replace Gareth Southgate.

England - having looked so impressive in making their way to the quarter-finals in Qatar - were dumped out by France 2-1 , despite dominating for large parts of the encounter.

After reaching the semi-finals of the last World Cup and then the final of Euro 2020, a last-eight exit was therefore a hugely disappointing way to cap Southgate's third major tournament in charge, even if he believes his team got over the psychological barrier of matching an elite team in a knockout tie.

Southgate has been coy on whether he plans to stay or go, admitting that he is "conflicted" after an at-times punishing six years in charge, which became especially ugly during last summer's poor run of Nations League results.

"I think the pressure is getting too high," former Germany international Badstuber said of England's evolution.

"The team is very good, but it doesn't manage to win a title at major tournaments.

"But this generation has a bright future ahead of it. I think a top international coach will come.

"There are several great coaches being talked about, it's time for a change from my point of view."

Names in the frame should Southgate depart have ranged from the likes of the seemingly unattainable Eddie Howe and Graham Potter, to more experienced 'super-coaches' Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, both of whom have experience of getting success from young English players.

Southgate is expected to take time off to digest the tournament before sitting down with the FA hierarchy.

As for the England players, they will have a short window back to rest and recover, with a number of them likely to be in action when the Premier League kicks off again on Boxing Day.

