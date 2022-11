Football

Exclusive: Owen Hargreaves ‘proud’ of Harry Maguire and gives England defender advice ahead of 2022

Owen Hargreaves opened up to Warner Bros. Discovery about his own World Cup experiences when addressing the prospect of Harry Maguire starting for England against Iran at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Hargreaves said he was on the receiving end of England fans’ jeers in 2006, and the former Manchester United midfielder has backed Maguire to win supporters over.

