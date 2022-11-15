Football

Exclusive: Owen Hargreaves recalls Wayne Rooney’s ‘breath-taking’ goal that brought England training

Owen Hargreaves was one of England’s standout players at the 2006 World Cup, and he recalls to Warner Bros. Discovery a time when team-mate Wayne Rooney scored a goal so brilliant the rest of the squad stopped to applaud. Rooney burst onto the England scene at Euro 2004, and Hargreaves – who also played with the striker at Man Utd – says he boasted a mixture of nationalities when playing.

00:02:24, an hour ago