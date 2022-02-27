The FA has confirmed that England will not play against Russia at any level "for the foreseeable future."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in many sports taking the decision to curb Russia's involvement.

Ad

Football is front and centre in many eyes, and the FA has followed the lead of the likes of Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic who have said they will not take part in a World Cup play-off against Russia.

UEFA Nations League England to play Nations League fixtures against Hungary and Italy at Molineux in June 17/02/2022 AT 11:04

In a statement, the FA said: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

“This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”

FIFA is under pressure to act, with many calling for Russia to be banned from international competition.

However, the governing body has stopped short of a ban.

“No international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with “home” matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators,” Fifa said

“The member association representing Russia shall participate in any competition under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)” and not “Russia”

“No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.

“FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions.”

World Cup Qualification UEFA A night where even you (yes, you) could have played – The Warm-Up 16/11/2021 AT 07:34