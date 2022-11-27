Morocco have boosted their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup with an impressive 2-0 win over Belgium.

Belgium have once again been underwhelming, with great names on paper, but the performance on the pitch has looked disconnected. Very little attacking patterns of play were put together successfully by the European side.

Morocco were valiant, they had a clear plan and executed it perfectly. They sat deep but when they got on the ball, they were good. Working it well between them and often passing out the back. They created their own good luck with the first goal, while the second goal, on the transition, summed up their performance.

Kevin De Bruyne got on the ball enough, he was certainly involved. But just couldn’t find the killer pass, though his team-mates weren’t giving him a lot of options.

Munir, the last minute replacement goalkeeper for Morocco, had a few saves to make, but nothing spectacular, Belgium simply didn’t test him.

