Brazil kicked off their World Cup journey with a hard-fought 2-0 win against a resilient Serbia.

The game failed to really get going in the first half, with it taking over 20 minutes for Brazil to register a shot on target.

Serbia stood firm defensively and looked to get forward when they could. Brazil countered on a few occasions but struggled to find the final ball.

Brazil were much better in the second half and could have been 1-0 up within 40 seconds, Raphinha's effort was smartly saved by Milinkovic-Savic.

Tite's side continued to pour forward with more intent and purpose. On the hour mark, Alex Sandro struck the post from distance with a brilliant effort.

Just a couple of minutes later Brazil had their breakthrough, Richarlison was on hand to tap home after Vinicius Junior's effort was pushed out

Richarlison then scored one of, if not the best goal of the tournament so far after 73 minutes, swivelling in the box before smashing a scissor kick into the back of the net to put Brazil in total control.

