Brazil left it late but a Casemiro goal in the 83rd minute was enough to earn a 1-0 win over Switzerland and send the tournament favourites into the knockout stages at the 2022 World Cup.

Vinicius Jr was denied a goal after 64 minutes when he slotted a neat finish beyond Yann Sommer, only for it to be ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Switzerland defended well for most of the game but were eventually undone by Casemiro after Brazil had introduced fresh legs to help them get over the line and into the last 16 with a game to spare.

Brazil face Cameroon next as they look to top the group, while Switzerland will aim to secure second spot with a win against Serbia.

More to follow...

