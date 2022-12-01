Germany have been sensationally dumped out of the Qatar World Cup despite coming from behind to beat Costa Rica 4-2 on a night of high drama in Group E.

To reach the last 16, the four-time champions required all three points, but their destiny was out of their hands as they needed a favour from Spain, who crashed to a stunning 2-1 defeat to Japan

It took Germany only 10 minutes to open the scoring, Serge Gnabry’s bullet header leaving Keylor Navas with no chance.

Indeed, they should have been out of sight when Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller got in behind following an Antonio Rudiger mistake but he was denied by a brilliant save from Manuel Neuer, who was making a goalkeeper’s record 19th appearance at the World Cup.

Like in their opening game against Japan, though, they were left stunned when Costa Rica grabbed an equaliser against the run of play. Yeltsin Tejeda pounced on the rebound after Neuer could only parry Kendall Waston’s header.

There was still over half an hour to play, but it seemed Germany’s luck was out as Musiala (twice) and then Rudiger struck the post three times in seven minutes.

Germany were hit with a sucker punch when Juan Pablo Vargas gave Costa Rica a shock lead, and for all of three minutes the Central Americans were going through. But the game was turned on its head again thanks to a double from substitute Kai Havertz.

Niclas Fullkrug added a late fourth, but, alas, it wasn't enough, and for the second consecutive World Cup finals Germany have been knocked out at the group stage.

Japan top the group with six points and Germany miss out on goal difference as Spain take the runners-up place.

TALKING POINT - Can Hansi Flick survive this?

In a pre-match press conference, the Germany boss stressed that, whatever happened here, he would remain in charge. After a humiliating group stage exit, that decision may well be taken out of his hands.

Yes, it was a difficult group, but for a side of Germany’s calibre to crash out at the expense of Japan is inconceivable. It is their 2-1 loss to Hajime Moriyasu’s side that has ultimately cost them their place in the last 16. It could yet prove fatal for Flick's hopes of remaining boss.

Whatever happens with his future, there's no getting away from the fact that this is another dark day in the history of Germany's national team.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Kai Havertz (Germany)

Given the seismic nature of the night, Havertz's contribution may go unnoticed, but he helped to drag Germany back in the game with a clinical brace. Not a bad contribution despite playing less than 30 minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Germany: Neuer 7, Kimmich 6, Sule 7, Rudiger 6, Raum 8, Gundogan 7, Goretzka 6, Gnabry 8, Musiala 8, Sane 6, Muller 6. Subs: Havertz 8*, Gotze 5, Fullkrug 7, Klostermann 6, Ginter N/A.

Costa Rica: Navas 8, Duarte 5, Waston 6, Vargas 5, Fuller 7, Borges 5, Tejeda 7, Oviedo 6, Aguilera 4, Campbell 5, Venegas 5. Subs: Salas 5, Matarrita 5, Bennette 5, Contreras N/A, Wilson N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10' - GOAL! COSTA RICA 0-1 GERMANY (SERGE GNABRY): No mistake this time! Muisala is at the heart of everything positive and he drives Germany forward before switching it wide to Raum. He stands up a cross and it's a brilliant, powerful header from Gnabry to find the far corner.

58' - GOAL! COSTA RICA 1-1 GERMANY (YELTSIN TEJEDA): I do not believe this! Costa Rica are level! Tejeda is perfectly positioned to pounce on the rebound after Neuer parries Waston's header. It's his FIRST international goal on what is his 67th appearance! Germany are on the brink of elimination now!

70' - GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-1 GERMANY (JUAN PABLO VARGAS): Unbelievable! Costa Rica are leading! It's a very scrappy goal as Vargas bundles it over the line after Germany failed to clear a free-kick delivery! As it stands, Costa Rica are going through!

73' - GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-2 GERMANY (KAI HAVERTZ): Havertz has potentially rescued Germany and Spain! It's a clever finish from the Chelsea frontman who slots it home from a Fullkrug pass!

85' - GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-3 GERMANY (KAI HAVERTZ): A brace for the substitute Havertz and Germany are right back in this! It's a beautiful bending cross from Gnabry and Havertz is at the back post to tap in.

89' - GOAL! COSTA RICA 2-4 GERMANY (NICLAS FULLKRUG): Sane sets up Fulkrug who puts the result beyond doubt. The offside flag is up but after a lengthy VAR check the goal is given.

KEY STATS

Kai Havertz is the second German player to score a brace as a sub at the World Cup after Andre Schurrle in 2014 vs Brazil.

Serge Gnabry’s 21st goal for Germany was his first international goal scored with his head. He is the first German to score a headed goal at the World Cup since Mats Hummels in 2014 vs. France.

