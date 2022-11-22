Denmark were forced to settle for a point on their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Group D, as Kasper Hjulmand’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Eagles of Carthage, who sit 20 places behind Denmark in the world rankings, were the side to assert themselves on the game in the first-half, as they had chances to take the lead.

The best of them came shortly before half-time, but Issam Jebali’s chipped effort from close-range was spectacularly saved by Kasper Schemeichel’s outstretched right hand.

Denmark upped their tempo in the second period and in the 70th minute had a superb chance to take the lead, but Andreas Cornelius’s header from a couple of yards out cannoned back off the bottom of the post when it looked easier to score.

Then, in stoppage time at the end of the second half, there was late VAR drama as Tunisia centre-back Yassine Meriah was found to have handled the ball in the area. However, the referee decided not to award Denmark a penalty despite going to the monitor to review the footage. Tunisia then held on for the final few minutes to secure a valuable point.

TALKING POINT - VAR DRAMA RIGHT AT THE DEATH

The big talking point from this game came right at the end during second half stoppage time, as Tunisia centre-back Meriah was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area. The match official, Cesar Ramos Palazuelos, was instructed by VAR to view the pitchside monitor, which saw the Tunisian bench become extremely anxious.

The replays showed that the ball had touched the defender's body before striking his arm, but the feeling in the stands was that the penalty was likely to be given once everyone found out that the incident was going to be checked by the referee. Ramos then shocked everyone by not awarding Denmark the spot-kick, and Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri breathed a sigh of relief. It was one of those incidents that could have gone either way.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Ali Abdi

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Denmark and Ali Abdi of Tunisia battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar Image credit: Getty Images

The Tunisia left wing-back had a fantastic game for the Carthage Eagles this afternoon, as he balanced his attacking impetus with his defensive responsibilities extremely well.

In total, the 28-year-old won seven tackles (100% success rate), won two aerial duels, made seven clearances and made one successful dribble. Abdi, who plays his club football with Caen in Ligue 2, proved to be a key reason why his nation were able to pick up a crucial point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Denmark: Schmeichel 7, Andersen 7, Kjaer 7, Christensen 7, Maehle 6, Eriksen 7, Delaney 6, Hojbjerg 6, Kristensen 6, Olsen 6, Dolberg 6. Subs: Lindstrom 6, Damsgaard 6, Jensen 6, Cornelius 7.

Tunisia: Dahmen 7, Bronn 6, Meriah 7, Talbi 6, Abdi 7, Laidouni 7, Skhiri 7, Drager 6, Ben Slimane 6, Msakni 7, Jebali 6. Subs: Hannibal 6, Kechrida 6, Khenissi 6, Sliti 6, Sassi 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

11' - JUST WIDE! - Schmeichel is breathing a sigh of relief! Drager's effort from distance takes a wicked deflection off the side of Christensen and glances just wide of the far post for a corner! The resulting set-piece is delivered towards the near post for Msakni to flick on, but the forward's header sails well over the bar. Denmark are a little bit under the cosh here!

43’ - GREAT SAVE! - What a save! Tunisia work a throw-in from the far-side touchline really quickly, and the ball finds Jibali in the box. Eventhough he may have been flagged for offside had he scored, he advances in on goal and is one-on-one with Schmeichel, but the forward's chipped effort is spectacularly saved by the Denmark keeper, who makes his body as big as possible and just about gets his right glove on the ball to tip it out for a corner!

55’ - NO GOAL! - Denmark have the ball in the net but it is ruled out for offside! Olsen puts it into the bottom corner from a rebound after Damsgaard's shot was initially saved, but the attacking midfielder was in an offside position from the original pass.

70’ - OFF THE POST - A corner is whipped in from the right by Eriksen, which Christensen flicks on back towards the far post for Cornelius to tap in, but the forward's header from a few yards out cannons back off the upright and Tunisia survive!

90+3’ - VAR DECIDES NO PENALTY! - Lindstrom arrows a looped shot towards the top corner, but Dahmen gets there in time. However, the referee goes to the VAR monitor to check a handball in the box by Meriah. After a short stoppage, the referee opts against awarding Denmark a game-changing penalty!

KEY STATS

Tunisia pick up an important point in what was their first ever competitive meeting against Denmark in an international tournament.

Despite Tunisia registering 39% possession compared to 61% for Denmark, the Carthage Eagles had two more efforts on goal (13) than their opponents (11).

