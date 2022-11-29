Kalidou Koulibaly’s superb volley earned Senegal a place in the World Cup knock-out stages for just the second time as they beat Ecuador 2-1.

The Chelsea defender’s second half strike, just two minutes after his side had conceded, was enough to secure second spot in Group A, behind the Netherlands, as they picked up a thoroughly deserved victory.

With a place in the round-of-16 at stake for both teams started quickly, there was a frantic and lively start to the game, although it was The Lions who had the better chances as Idrissa Gueye blasted wide, before Boulaye Dia somehow failed to hit the target from close range.

Given the attacking prowess on display at both ends of the field, it was a surprise that it took until the 44th minute for the deadlock to be broken, with Ismaila Sarr, who had earlier past the post, stroking a penalty into the bottom corner after being bundled over in the box by Piero Hincapie.

Ecuador flung on a string of attacking players after the break as they desperately searched for a way back into the game, and they duly equalised on 68-minutes when Felix Torres’ near post flick-on was met by Moises Caicedo, who tapped into a practically empty net.

That swung the emphasis back on Senegal to find a goal, and within seconds they were back ahead as Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed home from close range after Idrissa Gueye’s free-kick wasn’t cleared.

Senegal now go through to the round-of-16, where they could face England or Wales, depending on the result of tonight’s clash.

TALKING POINT - Senegal make amends for 2018 injustice

Cast your mind back to Russia 2018, only Senegal’s second appearance at a World Cup, and they were sent packing at the group stages due to picking up more yellow cards than Japan, who finished on an equal number of points.

It was one of the stranger rules in sport, up there with England winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup on boundary count back, and Aliou Cisse’s side were desperate to make up for it.

Thankfully from their point of view, they put in a disciplined defensive display in the final 20 minutes as they backed up a victory over Qatar to reach the knock-out stages for the first time since 2002.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal). We all know of the midfielder’s defensive qualities, given his displays in the Premier League for Everton and over in France for PSG in recent years.

However, the 33-year old showed a different side of his game with this performance, as he was deployed in a more attacking role and was regularly the lynchpin of Senegal’s moves going forward as he drifted into central positions outside the area.

It was his free-kick, one of several dangerous dead balls, that led to Koulibaly’s goal, with Gueye’s afternoon only soured by picking up a yellow card that rules him out of the round-of-16.

PLAYER RATINGS

ECUADOR: Galindez 6; Angelo Preciado 7, Torres 7, Hincapie 6, Estupinan 6; Franco 5, Gruezo 6, Caicedo 7; Plata 7, Estrada 5, Valencia 5. Subs: Sarmiento 6, Cifuentes 5, Reasco 5, Porozo n/a

Subs: Ramirez, Dominguez, Arboleda, Arreaga, Palacios, Pacho, Rodriguez, Ayrton Preciado, Ibarra, Mena

SENEGAL: Edouard Mendy 6; Sabaly 7, Koulibaly 7, Diallo 7, Jakobs 7; Ndiaye 7, Ciss 6, Idrissa Gueye 8, Pape Gueye 6, Ismaila Sarr 7; Dia 6. Subs: Bamba Dieng 6, Nampalys Mendy 6, Cisse n/a

Subs: Gomis, Seny Dieng, N’Diaye, Formose Mendy, Name, Loum, Pape Sarr, Diedhiou, Jackson, Diatta

KEY MOMENTS

4’ IDRISSA GUEYE BLASTS WIDE. What a huge chance for Senegal early on! Idrissa Gueye is picked out on the edge of the area with a low pass, but he's off balance and blazes wide of the near post

44’ GOAL! ECUADOR 0-1 SENEGAL (Sarr). Sarr breaks into the box and is bundled over by Hincapie, with the referee having no hesitation in awarding a penalty. The forward picks himself up, spots down the ball and strokes it into the bottom corner, leaving Galindez rooted to his spot. What a huge moment!

68’ GOAL! ECUADOR 1-1 SENEGAL! (Caicedo). They've done it! Ecuador have levelled! Caicedo is on hand at the back post to tap into a practically empty net after meeting a flick on from a corner. He couldn't miss!

70’ GOAL! ECUADOR 1-2 SENEGAL (Koulibaly). WOULD. YOU. BELIEVE. IT! Ecuador are level for just seconds as Kalidou Koulibaly volleys into the back of the net from close range after the South American's fail to deal with a corner. Incredible!

KEY STATS

Ecuador have suffered their first defeat in ten games - a run which saw them win three times and keep seven clean sheets

This is only Senegal’s fourth win in 13 attempts against South American countries

