Ruthless England cruise past Senegal to set up a quarter-final with defending champions France.



Senegal started the gmae well and had the better of the first half an hour, creating a couple of good opportunities and limiting England to very little in attack.



In the 31st minute Senegal had a golden opportunity to go 1-0 up, Boulaye Dia received the ball inside the box and smashed an effort on target but Jordan Pickford pulled off a superb save from close range to deny him.

It was an excellent save and from that moment on England looked like they had finally woken up.

Just seven minutes after that Pickford save, England were ahead. Gareth Southgate's side made Senegal pay with a superb sweeping move, Harry Kane slipped in Jude Bellingham who had made a brilliant forward run, the Borussia Dortmund man then hooked it across for Jordan Henderson who was on hand to finish emphatically from close range.



Just five minutes later England had a second and the Three Lions were in total control. Jude Bellingham stormed through midfield with the ball before finding Phil Foden on the left, Foden then played in Harry Kane with his first touch and Kane thumped home to grab his first goal of the 2022 World Cup.



The Three Lions then made it 3-0 on the 57th minute, Phil Foden played a super ball into Bukayo Saka who deftly lifted the ball over Edouard Mendy for his third goal of the tournament.

England managed the game superbly in the second period, limiting Senegal to zero shots on target. Overall it was a good test for England, they dealt with early pressure from Senegal before going through the gears and putting the game out of sight.

TALKING POINT - ATTACK, ATTACK, ATTACK

Another three goals for England and three different goalscorers on the night. When England move through the attacking gears like they did tonight, they are not far off unstoppable. Gareth Southgate's side have scored 12 goals at this World Cup, which is the joint-most England have ever scored at a major tournament, matching the 12 goals they scored at the 2018 World Cup. England looked like they could score every single time they went forward tonight such was the fluidity in forward areas, Harry Kane was dropping deep and giving the Senegal defenders headaches whilst also freeing up space for the likes of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. England will have to be at their brilliant best to get past France but with the goalscoring form the Three Lions are in, they have more than a good chance of reaching the semi-final.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - JUDE BELLINGHAM (ENGLAND)

Jude Bellingham was tremendous tonight for England, he was positive, dynamic and aggressive. He put the ball on a plate for Jordan Henderson to open the scoring and although Phil Foden provided the assist for England's second goal, it was Bellingham's powerful running through midfield and intelligent pass into the Man City man that was the catalyst. He wasn't just superb on the ball either, making four tackles and two interceptions as well as winning nine of his 16 duels, a very healthy defensive performance from the England man.

PLAYER RATINGS

England: Pickford 8, Stones 7, Maguire 7, Shaw 7, Henderson 8, Rice 7, Bellingham 9, Foden 8, Saka 8, Kane 8

Subs: Dier 6, Rashford 6, Phillips 6, Mount 6, Grealish 6

Senegal: Mendy 5, Jakobs 6, Diallo 6, Koulibaly 6, Sabaly 6, Ciss 6, Mendy 6, Sarr 6, Ndiaye 6, Diatta 6, Dia 6

Subs: Pape Gueye 6, Matar Sarr 6, Diedhiou 6, Bamba Dieng 6, Ballo-Toure N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

31' SUPERB SAVE Jordan Pickford with a BIG save for England! Dia fires from closs range but the Everton keeper gets a strong left hand on it.

38' GOAL - ENGLAND Jude Bellingham finds Jordan Henderson in the middle who strokes it home to put England 1-0 up. A great finish to a great move.

45+2 GOAL - ENGLAND Harry Kane scores his first goal of the 2022 World Cup to put England 2-0 up! Jude Bellingham does brilliantly, bursting through midfield before feeding Phil Foden who then provides the assist for Harry Kane to smash it past Mendy.

57' GOAL - ENGLAND Bukayo Saka makes it 3-0 and that,you feel, is game over for Senegal. Phil Foden does brilliantly down the left, playing a ball across for Saka who deftly lifts it above Mendy.

90+1 SIDE NETTING Luke Shaw hangs up a cross and Marcus Rashford is able to meet it at the back post but hits the side netting.

KEY STAT

England have matched their best goalscoring tally at a major tournament with 12.

More to follow...

