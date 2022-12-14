Defending champions France moved a step closer to winning back-to-back World Cups as they saw off Morocco to secure their place in the final against Argentina in Qatar.

Goals either side of half-time earned a 2-0 victory for France, although the African nation provided stern resistance and will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their efforts.

It took Didier Deschamps' side just five minutes to open the scoring, with Theo Hernandez acrobatically converting at the far post after Kylian Mbappe’s fierce shot had taken a deflection and bounced kindly for the defender.

Olivier Giroud then missed a pair of chances, firstly smashing a fierce shot against the woodwork, before he should have doubled the lead when hooking wide from close range.

He was nearly made to pay on the stroke of half-time as Jawad El Yamiq saw his stunning overhead kick bounce back off the post after France had failed to deal with a corner.

That gave Morocco plenty of hope going into the second half, with Yahia Attiyat Allah and Sofyan Amrabat having good chances shortly after the break, only for the former to scuff his shot, while the latter fired wide.

As the game wore on, the attacking fizz that the Atlas Lions were carrying eventually evaporated.

The introduction of Marcus Thuram certainly helped France see the game out more effectively, with his lightning pace on the counter-attack helping the team upfield. They finally put the game to bed with little over 10 minutes remaining as substitute Randal Kolo Muani, introduced just seconds earlier, tapped home from close range, ending the Moroccan resistance once and for all and booking a showpiece final with Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Deschamps remains on target to make history

Only two nations have won back-to-back World Cups before; Italy in 1930 and 1934 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962, but only the former had the same manager for both successes - Vittorio Pozzo.

Didier Deschamps therefore remains on course to join the Italian in that elite club, with his side now 90 minutes away from emulating the crown they lifted in Russia in 2018.

Few would deny that France have been one of the strongest teams in the competition, either. They only lost to Tunisia in the group stages after resting numerous players, and have since seen off Poland, England and Morocco to reach another final.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Antoine Griezmann (France). Griezmann is perhaps more famed for his attacking prowess, but the Atletico Madrid man was equally as important in his defensive duties this evening. The midfielder regularly popped up in and around his own 18-yard box, making crucial interceptions and tackles as Morocco threatened to find a way back into the game, while having plenty of joy down the France left.

At the other end, Griezmann delivered numerous dangerous set-pieces that his team-mates failed to convert, showing once again why he’s rated as one of the game’s best players.

PLAYER RATINGS

FRANCE: Lloris 7; Kounde 7, Varane 6, Konate 7, Theo Hernandez 7; Dembele 6, Tchouameni 6, Griezmann 8, Fofana 6, Mbappe 7; Giroud 5. Subs: Thuram 7, Muani 7

MOROCCO: Bono 6; Hakimi 7, El Yamiq 6, Dari 6, Saiss 6, Mazraoui 6; Ziyech 7, Ounahi 6, Amrabat 7, Boufal 6; En-Nesyri 6. Subs: Amallah 7, Allah 6, Aboukhal 6, Hamedallah 6, Ezzalzouli n/a

KEY MOMENTS

5’ GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 MOROCCO (Hernandez). France take the lead with their first real attack! Kylian Mbappe has a shot blocked in the box, but it bounces out to Theo Hernandez, who acrobatically converts from a tight angle

17’ GIROUD HITS THE POST. France attack quickly and all of a sudden Olivier Giroud is through one-on-one. He lashes a shot goalwards, only to smash the near post

44’ EL YAMIQ RATTLES THE WOODWORK! Wow. What an effort that is. France fail to properly deal with a corner, which falls to Jawad El Yamiq, who sees his overhead kick bounce back off the post

79’ GOAL! FRANCE 2-0 MOROCCO (Muani). Oh my days! He's been on the pitch less than a minute, but Muani taps home from close range after Mbappe's tiptoeing run inside the box ends a shot deflecting his way. The striker couldn't miss. Game over.

90+4’ BLOCKED ON THE LINE. How has that not gone in? Ounahi's shot from inside the box deflects off some part of Hamedallah's legs, but Jules Kounde is there to keep the ball out

KEY STATS

Clocked at 4 minutes and 39 seconds, Theo Hernandez’s goal was the quickest in a World Cup final since 1958, when Vava netted within two minutes for Brazil against France

This was a first defeat for Morocco manager Walid Regragui, who had won five and drawn three of his previous eight games in charge

